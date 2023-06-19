Pop Singer Marries, Finds His 'Missing Piece'

Vance Joy has found his "Missing Piece." The "Riptide" singer is a married man after he and girlfriend Selen Us tied the knot. Joy, 35, shared the exciting news with his Instagram followers on Thursday, June 14, the Australian singer sharing first-look images from his and Us' wedding day.

The post, which Joy, real name James Gabriel Keogh, simply captioned with a butterfly emoji, included two serene photos from the big day. In the first image, the newlyweds can be seen standing together on a balcony, Joy standing with his arms wrapped around his wife. Snapped from a distance, the second photo captured a sweet kiss shared between the couple, who stood amid a beautiful backdrop of water and florals.

The couple's wedding comes only seven months after Joy told The Daily Telegraph that he was engaged. The singer dropped the news while attending GQ's Men of the Year Awards with his then-fiancée, at the time hinting that they were soon planning to exchange vows. Joy shared, "we are still planning it but it shouldn't be too far away," though he didn't provide anymore details. Joy and Us had been dating for years prior to the engagement, with Us being the inspiration behind the singer's song "Missing Piece," which peaked at No. 14 on the charts in his home country, as he was living in Australia and Us was staying in Barcelona throughout the pandemic.

"I started writing it in Melbourne in lockdown. A lot of people were separated from their partners. In other songs I've talked about going home and that feeling of wanting to see someone. Whatever that does emotionally, I like that kind of story. I've steered towards putting more of myself into my songs more recently, more consciously. It's just happened that way. This song is more direct," he previously told the Herald Sun. "I'm in a happy place. There's a real comfort in knowing you have a really good thing and it's not going anywhere."

Joy's latest musical release is his album Live at Sydney Opera House featuring live performances at the iconic Australian venues. News of his marriage sparked congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. Fellow musician Riley Pearce wrote, "how good is live," with one fan commenting, "CONGRATS!!! I'm so happy for the two of yous."