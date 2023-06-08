UFC Fighter Marries Childhood Sweetheart

A UFC star is now a married man. Paddy Pimblett announced on Instagram that he married his longtime girlfriend Laura Gregory. The wedding took place on May 28 in a ceremony attended by fellow UFC Star Molly McCann and singer Jamie Webster, according to Mirror. Pimblett, 28, and Gregory have been together since they were teenagers and he proposed to her in Thailand three years ago.

"What a day from start to finish we couldn't of asked for better weather, atmosphere or people we had around us!" Pimblett wrote in an Instagram post. "Would like to thank everyone who came Laura is finally Mrs. Pimblett now even tho we've been a married couple for years."

Pimblett began his run in UFC in 2021 and has won all four of his matches. His last match was against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December and won via unanimous decision. Pimblett has won Performance of the Night three times and has an overall mixed martial arts record of 20-3.

In April, Sky Sports spoke to Pimblett about an injury he suffered during his last match. "I'm about to get surgery after my last fight," Pimblett said, per MMA Fighting. "I hurt my foot in the first round, in like the first minute or two, threw a kick, hurt it. I felt it, but obviously, we crack on, we get through the fight.

"At the end of the fight, I can remember going back to the medical room just saying my foot is sore. Couldn't get it looked at properly until I got home. Then, when the actual swelling went down – I didn't know when to get surgery – it was a lot worse than we thought. I had to get inner and outer ligament surgery – well, reconstruction. So it's big."

In a recent YouTube vlog, Pimblett had a strong message for his fans and competitors. "I can't wait," Pimblett said, per MMA Mania. "I'm hoping to fight before the end of the year to be honest, kick some little fart's head in. "I was s— in my last fight, lad," he admitted. "It was a bad performance. I've said it myself, you're only as good as your last fight and I looked s—. But, when I come back, everyone will be sucking my arse again."