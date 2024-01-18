Saweetie and YG Have Broken Up

Saweetie is in the midst of another public breakup. The "Tap In" rapper went public with her relationship with fellow rapper YG last Spring. They'd been spotted several times throughout their relationship, including poolside ponderosas, on vacations in Cabo, Mexico, and out at clubs partying together. Otherwise, they kept their relationship off of social media. But according to The Shade Room, the two have decided to call it quits, and the breakup is reportedly mutual. A source close to the situation claims the two realized they were better off as friends and are too busy with their careers, which is their focus.

It's not the first public split for Saweetie, but this time, it's not as messy. Fans remember her split from Migos rapper Quavo. After a two-year romance, Saweetie released a statement in 2021 about walking away from the relationship. "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," Saweetie Tweeted in March 2021. Their relationship played out on social media, with each showcasing their love and the lavish gifts Quavo gave her while they were together.

"Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women," she wrote in the Tweet. She also hinted that she was over the relationship for a while before deciding to call it quits due to Quavo's alleged infidelity. "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽" she concluded, PEOPLE reported at the time.

A year later while promoting new music, she opened up about the painful split. While appearing on City Girl rapper Yung Miami's Caresha Please podcast, she admit she initially believed Quavo was "the one" and that they would live happily ever after. "I thought we was gon' spend the rest of our lives together," she said. "With him, I just knew it was the one. It was different."

As for why they split, she said they simply grew in different directions. "I think we had a lot of, like, growing pains together," adding their relationship ended over "differences."