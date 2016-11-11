Pippa Middleton May Have Selected Her Wedding Dress Designer

#PippaMiddleton and fiancé James Matthews stroll with their pooches in London pics via @DailyMailUK A photo posted by Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) on Oct 29, 2016 at 6:08am PDT

Wedding rumors are stirring and these ones have nothing to do with a new couple. Pippa Middleton was spotted welcoming designer Giles Deacon into her London home on Friday, Nov. 11, and he didn’t show up empty handed.

The designer was carrying garment bags, leading people to conclude that he may be pitching wedding dress designs, Us Weekly reports.

Middleton’s mother, Carole, was also at the meeting, which contributed to the speculation that this was a special meeting, not a simple fitting.

Her wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthew is about sixth months away.

No matter who she goes with for the dress, it’s sure to be gorgeous.