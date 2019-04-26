Pink and Husband Carey Hart Reveal They’ve Been in Couples Counseling for 17 Years

Pink and husband Carey Hart have been married since 2006 and have been together since around 2001, with the duo going through numerous ups and downs throughout their relationship.

Speaking with Carson Daly on the TODAY Show, Pink revealed that she and Hart have been in couples counseling almost the entire time they have been together, sharing that therapy is incredibly helpful for the pair.

“Carey and I have been in couple’s counseling almost our entire 17 years we’ve been together,” Pink said. “It’s the only reason we’re still together.”

“He speaks Polish, I speak Italian and she [our therapist] speaks both. We do not speak the same language,” she continued. “We come from broken families and we had no model of how are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no model. There’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling and it works.”

The couple announced their separation in 2008, but ended up reconciling the next year before starting a family. In 2011, they welcomed daughter Willow, and Pink gave birth to son Jameson in 2016.

Along with therapy, Pink also opened up about mental health and the importance of discussing the topic in the open.

“I think I’m hopeful that the taboo of it is going away because more and more people are talking about it,” she said. “I think talking about it is the most important thing.”

“I know anxiety is like the number one thing that kids now are going through,” the singer continued. “Like for us, for my generation, I feel like it was depression and suicide. And suicide is super prevalent still, but now it’s like it comes from a place of anxiety. And I get that. I fully understand that and I’ve been depressed, I have anxiety. I over-think everything. But what I do is I keep the right people around me, and I go to therapy.”

In January, Pink and Hart celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, marking the milestone with sweet social media posts to each other.

“Can’t believe it’s our 13th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!!” Hart captioned a smiling selfie with his wife. “I’m very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong.”

Pink shared the same photo, simply writing, “Lucky 13.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre/AMA2017