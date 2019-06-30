First Photos of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Second Wedding Surface

The first photos from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s second wedding are here, and they put the couple’s Las Vegas ceremony to shame.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in secret earlier this year when they slipped off to Vegas together. However, they still intended to give their friends and family a huge celebration, which they did over the weekend. In candid photos published by Entertainment Tonight, fans can see the lavish venue for their wedding, as well as Jonas, Turner and some guests in their wedding finery.

Jonas sported an all black tuxedo for the occasion, with the only color coming from a boutonnière pinned to his lapel. His brothers contrasted with classic white tuxedo shirts, and could be seen by his side during preparations. They were also joined by Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra, who wore a salmon-colored sari with a flowing translucent shawl.

Jonas even posed with the husky puppy he and Turner share, Porky Basquiat. The wolf-like pup wore a tiny tuxedo to match the other groomsmen and perhaps the biggest smile in the group.

Meanwhile, the only picture of Turner so far was published by TMZ. Taken from overhead, it gives a good glimpse of the actress’ traditional gown, and the long lace veil she wore over her hair. Turner carried a lavish white bouquet, and her team did their best to cover her with an umbrella before any more pictures could be taken.

Turner and Jonas said their new vows at a sprawling venue called the Château de Tourreau. It includes several formidable buildings, lush green grounds and well-manicured shrubbery, all encircling a picturesque courtyard with a pool. In the pictures, the celebrities can be seen posing on a second-story balcony, the better to fit them all in one frame.

Needless to say, the ceremony was a far happier occasion than any of Turner’s on-screen weddings from Game of Thrones. The northern heiress Sansa Stark was married off twice in the series, after her long betrothal to the petulant King Joffrey was ended. She said her vows to Tyrion Lannister for purely political reason, humiliating her before the court of nobles, and later she was married to Ramsay Bolton in a storyline that contained even more graphic sexual violence than there was in the books.

In real life, it looks like Turner and Jonas actually got the fairy tale ending after all. Stay tuned for updates from the lavish celebrity wedding.