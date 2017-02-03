Photo Captures Jennifer Lopez Running Into Ex Casper Smart During Girls Night Out

A photo posted by TheMVTO (@themvto) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:33am PST

During a girl’s night out, Jennifer Lopez ran into her ex Casper Smart.

On Monday, the “On the Floor” singer was hanging with her BFF, King of Queens actress Leah Remini, when she bumped into her former beau at the El Floridita nightclub in Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Tonight.

When Jennifer Lopez and Smart ran into one another, they were standing outside the club. Smart, a 29-year-old dancer/actor, was clutching a bouquet of flowers as he came across his former flame and Remini.

No word yet as to whether the incident was a coincidence or if they were all attending the same event.

J-Lo posted a video on Instagram from the club which appeared to be a massive dance party. The brief clip shows Lopez panning her camera phone around with her group of pals. However, Smart isn’t seen in the video.

“Wait for it… lol #hairflick #salsanight w the fam…@therealangelopagan,” the Shades of Blue actress captioned the video.

Most notably, Lopez’s rumored boyfriend, “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake, was not seen at the nightclub. The 30-year-old hip-hop star was across the pond in England performing at the O2 Arena.

What do you think was going through Jennifer Lopez’s mind when she saw Casper Smart outside of the club in L.A.?

