Pete Davidson Seemingly Responds to Phoebe Dynevor Relationship Rumors

Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed he’s now in a relationship with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. After rumors sparked in March when the two were spotted together across the pond, nothing was officially confirmed outside of an eye-witness who claimed they looked like a happy couple. However, during a Zoom call with Marquette University, Davidson confirmed he’s with his “celebrity crush.”

The SNL star was asked if he had a celebrity crush, in which he replied by saying, “I’m with my celebrity crush, before laughing and finishing up with, “Uh … yeah …. so, so yes!” While he did not say the actress’s name, everyone is assuming because the two have been traveling back and forth to see one another, and they both look cozy when out together.

Prior to Davidson confirming himself, sources confirmed for the pair saying, “Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together.” The insider continued to tell Us Weekly, “They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. They’re not looking to rush things.” The two were first spotted together in March in the U.K. when they seemingly showed some PDA. One eye-witness said, “It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together.”

Because they two are living in separate cities, let alone separate continents, they have been traveling to see one another when either one gets a break from work. While he’s busy with SNL, she’s also busy with her breakout role on the hit Netflix series. “He’s hoping to visit her for her upcoming birthday,” the source said, which is on Saturday, April 17. In the meantime, the two are said to be “seeing where their relationship goes” and “trying to make long-distance work.”

“They’re happy with each other,” they added. “He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around.” For a while, fans thought she may have had a thing with her Season 1 co-star, Regé-Jean Page, however, she was quick to clarify that their relationship was strictly professional, and nothing more. She noted that there was so much pressure on the two to get their characters right, that if they potentially involved romantic feelings for each other off-screen, it could have complicated the situation.