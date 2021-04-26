Pete Davidson and 'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor Seem to Confirm Relationship

✖

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and SNL star Pete Davidson were photographed together for the first time on Sunday, fueling the rumors that they are secretly a couple. In photos published by The Daily Mail, Dynevor and Davidson were photographed walking together in the English countryside on Sunday, April 25. This comes months after rumors of their romance first surfaced.

Dynevor is best-known for playing Daphne Briderton Basset, Duchess of Hastings on Netflix's break-out drama Bridgerton, while Davidson is a stand-up comedian and actor still performing on SNL week to week. The photos show them dressed casually, perhaps hoping not to be noticed. Dynevor wore a blue and white patterned jacket over gray sweatpants and a gray baseball cap, with sunglasses and black slip-on shoes. Davidson wore an olive green hoodie with the hood up over a black baseball cap, with blue sweatpants and blue and white sneakers. They smiled as they strolled together, and even hugged at one point.

The duo were reportedly spotted visiting a supermarket together before their leisurely walk, which was out in the Manchester area. While they kept a low profile, they likely knew that there was a chance they would be spotted -- reporters have been tracking their movements ever since Davidson arrived in England on Thursday, April 22, according to a report by PEOPLE.

A source close to him even told the outlet that "Pete is telling friends he's serious about her." So far, neither Davidson nor Dynevor have commented publicly on the relationship rumors, either to confirm them or deny them. However, fans have inferred some hints into the couple's social media posts and wardrobe choices -- including their matching monogrammed necklaces with the letters "PD."

Davidson was spotted in the Manchester, England area back in March, when witnesses said he and Dynevor were "holding hands and hugging each other." Dynevor is living in a nearby village with her mother -- an arrangement that Davidson is famously familiar with, having just moved out of his mother's home on Staten Island, New York.

Davidson has some time to kill with Dynevor, whatever their relationship status may be. The next episode of SNL is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. It will be a controversial one, with entrepreneur Elon Musk slated to host and singer Miley Cyrus to performs the musical guest. Meanwhile, Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season, but it is not clear if it is in production yet.