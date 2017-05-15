Peta Murgatroyd Spills Serious Details About Her Upcoming Wedding With Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are gearing up for one magical wedding.

The Dancing With the Stars pros will tie the knot in July at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York.

“My jaw dropped when I first saw it,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE about the historic estate.

Murgatroyd, 30, had always envisioned herself getting married in a church, but was quickly persuaded by Chmerkovskiy, 37, to chose the castle as their venue.

“Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately,” she says. “It’s a whole castle estate with a golf course around it.”

The Oheka Castle was built in 1919 and has been featured in many famous TV shows, films and even Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” music video. It reportedly served as an inspiration for author F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

“The drive up to this gate alone is spectacular. It is so regal and royal,” says Murgatroyd, who is extremely excited for her wedding photos.

“Photos are the things you can hold on to for forever, so I wanted our photos to be spectacular and the grounds on this estate are just phenomenal,” she says. “I think we are going to have some beautiful shots.”

