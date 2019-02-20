PETA Gifts Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ‘Mr. and Mrs. Vegan’ Bathrobes After Wedding

Longtime couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot over the weekend, and now that the couple has confirmed their nuptials, they’ll likely be getting plenty of wedding presents from well-wishers.

PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has already sent the pair a gift, sharing in a press release that it is gifting Cyrus and Hemsworth with a pair of matching bathrobes embroidered with “Mr. Vegan” and “Mrs. Vegan.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cyrus’ robe (seen here) is pink and embroidered with black lettering, while Hemsworth’s robe is black with pink writing.

“Miley Cyrus’ and Liam Hemsworth’s compassion have inspired countless people to help animals and go vegan,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA wishes them many more years of promoting kindness to animals together.”

PETA has been a fan of the couple for years and even crowned Cyrus and Hemsworth, respectively, PETA’s Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity of 2015 and 2016.

Cyrus recently addressed her vegan status on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she changed the lyrics of the holiday classic “Santa Baby” to reflect the times.

“I think I might need to change a few of these lyrics,” she told the host. “Has anyone actually ever listened to them?”

The Tennessee native then noted the line that asks Santa to “slip a sable under the tree,” explaining to Fallon that the garment is a fur and that she is a proud vegan.

The 26-year-old also recently praised her husband for rescuing their numerous animals from their home as the Woolsey fire tore through California.

“So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” Cyrus said on the The Howard Stern Show, with Stern interjecting, “This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?”

“Yeah, kind of-ish,” Cyrus replied. “My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is.”

“That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck,” she continued. “He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”

Cyrus also cracked that her other half “got a lot of action” after saving their animals.

“He got a lot of action for saving the animals,” she said. “Yeah, he got a lot of action. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful.”

The singer confirmed her wedding to Hemsworth on Dec. 26 with a series of photos from the day, including one with the caption, “10 years later …..,” referencing the amount of time the couple has known each other.

10 years later ….. pic.twitter.com/Lm8VD5AVxa — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin