Patrick Dempsey Takes Wife Jillian and Kids to ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ Premiere After Reconciling

(Photo: Gareth Cattermole, Getty)





Now this is one family we are so happy to see back together!

Patrick Dempsey, 50, attended Monday’s London premiere of his new movie Bridget Jones’s Baby and he brought his beautiful family with him, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His wife Jillian and their daughter Tallula, 14, looked gorgeous in long, black dresses. While their twin sons Darby and Sullivan, 9, matched their dad in suits and ties.

This is the couple’s first red carpet event since calling off their divorce earlier this year. Jillian Dempsey filed for divorce from her husband in January 2015 after being married for 15 years. Later in 2015, they were seen in public together a few times which sparked reconciliation rumors. A source told PEOPLE that in January of this year, the couple called off their divorce and were working on their marriage.

In May, the former Grey’s Anatomy star confirmed the two had reconciled.

“You have to work at everything,” he told ES Magazine. “And you cannot do everything. Something has to be sacrificed.”

Bridget Jones’s Baby hits U.S. theaters on Sept. 16.