Paris Jackson’s Boyfriend: What to Know About Gabriel Glenn

Paris Jackson has been in the spotlight plenty as of late, and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn has been at her side.

Jackson, the only daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, has had a handful of flings in her 20 years of life, but following the break in her reported romance with Cara Delevingne, she found new love in musician Gabriel Glenn.

First spotted together in June of 2018 on Jackson’s Instagram account, rumors of romance quickly surfaced, though the two claimed that they were “just friends” and bandmates. Since confirming their relationship not long after, the two have been inseparable and are often not photographed without the other.

He’s all but a ghost on social media

Despite dating someone with 3.5 million Instagram followers with more than 1,500 posts and nearly 1.4 million Twitter followers and almost 1,500 tweets, Glenn’s social media presence is all but nonexistent.



Although Instagram account boasts more than 5,500 followers, he has only ever posted four photos, including a gallery of images of himself and Jackson to celebrate her birthday. Glenn also doesn’t appear to have Twitter account.



His lack of a social media presence means that much about him is still unknown aside from the tidbits of information that Jackson herself shares or what pops up in the media.

He’s in a band

Glenn is very in tune with music. While he sings and plays acoustic guitar with The Soundflowers, he also performs with the Los Angeles-based rock band Trash Dogs.

Self-dubbed “Hollywood’s mangiest band,” the group frequents the LA’s famous Sunset Strip, including performing gigs at the Viper Room, Rainbow Bar & Grill, and Whiskey A-Go-Go.

He’s Jackson’s bandmate

Trash Dogs isn’t Glenn’s only musical outlet, as he is also in the band The Soundflowers with his girlfriend.



A relatively new band, the duo recently took the stage for their first live concert at The Mint LA, where they performed a mix of original songs and covers. This includes a cover of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” which Glenn explained holds a special significance for the couple.



“That was the first song I heard her play on the guitar,” he said of Jackson, according to ET Canada. “I was at a party and she was in a room by herself, and I was thinking ‘Don’t do it, don’t go listen to that cute girl play guitar.’ But I sat down, heard her playing and it was the most beautiful thing I’d ever heard. I was like, ‘S–, this is what falling in love feels like, isn’t it?’ It was the best mistake of my life.”

Following their big debut, The Soundflowers took to Instagram shortly after to thank their fans.



“thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts to everyone that came to our gig last night! it truly means the world to us,” the wrote. “what a crazy turn out! sending so much light and love for you guys and your support. we’re so excited for what’s to come and so grateful to have y’all on this journey with us.”

He started dating Jackson in 2018

While Glenn was first linked to Jackson once they formed their band, rumors of romance weren’t sparked until a little bit after, when, in August of 2018, they were spotted getting cozy during a break in a performance at Canyon Sessions, a fundraiser for F— Cancer.



The pair were not only spotted lounging together in the grass, but also locked in a kiss, though sources denied rumors of a romance, with one insider telling PEOPLE at the time that Jackson and Glenn were “just friends.”



Their relationship changed tune shortly after, and in the months since, the two are frequently seen together, and Jackson doesn’t shy away from gushing about her boyfriend on social media.

He prefers low-key dates

When it comes to wooing his girl, Glenn isn’t one for extravagant and flashy displays. Instead, he prefers to show his affection in far subtler ways.



In March, the duo were spotted headed to Universal Studios before catching a movie later that night. Their romantic meal of choice? A pit-stop at Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), where they chowed down on the cheaper side.



Just days later, they were spotted on another low key date, wearing bunny ears as they attended a Bunny Ears comedy show in Los Angeles. Bunny Ears is a satirical comedy brand founded and run by Jackson’s godfather, Macaulay Culkin.



All of that being said, Glenn isn’t opposed to being at Jackson’s side for glitzy events, recently appearing alongside her at the Republic Records GRAMMYs after-party in February.

He’s not shy when it comes to PDA

Although not one for extravagance, he doesn’t shy away from public display of affection. Over the course of their relationship, Glenn and Jackson have been spotted displaying their love for one another on numerous occasions.



Their band’s Instagram account bears an image of them locking lips in the car, and on Valentine’s Day, Jackson shared a photo of her and Glenn kissing, writing, “thanks for making me feel the way music does.”

When on the stage, the two don’t refrain from romantic gestures, either, occasionally planting a kiss on one another’s lips, something that is also displayed when they are out and about.

He’s supportive

As reports continue to surface that his girlfriend has hit something of a rough patch in life, Glenn hasn’t strayed from her side.



In January, it had been reported that Jackson had voluntarily sought treatment for her mental health, a report that was followed in March by news that she had been hospitalized following an accident at her home, which several outlets attributed to a suicide attempt. Compounding her difficulties is the added stress of the recently released documentary Finding Neverland.



Throughout it all, however, Glenn has remained a rock for Jackson, and has continued to support her. He has frequently been photographed at Jackson’s side both at public events and daily outings, and has arranged a number of dates for them to get a breath of fresh air.

He’s in it for the long run

If there were any doubt about his dedication to their relationship, Glenn is reportedly ready to say “I do.”



“Paris told certain family members that she truly believes that Gabriel is the one and she wants to marry him,” a source told Radar Online. “She and Gabriel have been going strong for several months and she feels a deep connection with him.”



The sources added that Jackson and Glenn are “desperately in love” and considering the next step in their relationship.