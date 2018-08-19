Paris Hilton Delays Her Wedding to Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka have delayed their wedding, as the heiress is reportedly too busy with work at the moment.

Hilton and Zylka announced their engagement on Jan. 2, after a romantic getaway in Aspen, Colorado. However, they likely won’t tie the knot in 2018.

Sources close to Hilton told The Blast that she has token on far too many work commitments. She is rumored to be going on a tour to promote her new fragrance starting in November, around the same time that her wedding was originally scheduled.

Hilton’s friends say that her first priority is to plan the “wedding of the century.” The heiress wants to dedicate all of her time and energy to arranging the event, so much so that she has accepted a longer timeline. You really can’t rush perfection, as they say.

At the time of their engagement, Hilton quickly set a date of Nov. 11 for the happy occasion. Sources said that the 11/11 “make a wish” connection was very important to Hilton, but unfortunately she cannot prioritize it this November.

“When they were planning the wedding they thought it [11/11] would be the perfect date,” one insider said. “But then Paris received her work schedule and with all of her traveling and work commitments there just wouldn’t have been enough time to plan the wedding, have the honeymoon and make it the most special day possible.”

Right now, Hilton and Zylka are reportedly eyeing next spring as their tentative date. The two are said to have been together every single day since their first date, though that will have to change come autumn. While Hilton is off promoting her 24th fragrance, Zylka is scheduled for an exhibit in Dubai in November. After that, he will have another one at Art Basel Miami in Miami Beach, Florida.

Fans likely won’t mind waiting for the big event. Hilton and Zyka have had one of the most touching celebrity romances of the year, and that is saying something, as the competition is stiff. When they got engaged, Hilton told PEOPLE that she could not be happier.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Photo credit: Greg Doherty / WireImage