Paris Hilton Dating Entrepreneur Carter Reum 1 Year After Calling off Engagement to Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton is off the market again, making her public debut with boyfriend Carter Reum at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday. Hilton posed solo on the carpet ahead of InStyle and Warner Bros.’ annual party, but were seen together inside the bash. A source told E! News that the couple was “smiling at each other as she placed her hand on the back of his head and touching and rubbing his neck” and that Reum was “holding Paris’ hand and clearing a path for her” as they left together.

Reum is an entrepreneur who is the co-founder of holding company M13 and the co-founder of the liquor brand VEEV Spirits with his brother, Courtney Reum. He and Courtney also authored the book Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success With Unconventional Advice From the Trenches.

“Paris was with Carter Reum last night. He is a tech startup entrepreneur and investor and is the Gwyneth Paltrow circle of friends,” a second source said. “He is known in Hollywood. They have been seeing each other for a little over a month.”

“They are very happy together,” another insider shared. “They met through friends, and everyone is saying what a great couple they make.”

Hilton and Reum reportedly spent the New Year together with his whole family, who “adore” the heiress, according to a source.

Hilton’s debut with Reum comes just over one year after the mogul’s breakup with ex-fiancé Chris Zylka was reported in November 2018. The heiress and actor were first linked in 2017 and Zylka proposed while the two were vacationing in Aspen in early 2018.

“I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision,” Hilton said after the breakup during an appearance on The Talk. “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work.”

The 38-year-old skirted around the topic of her dating life while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November. When asked if she was dating, she replied, “I’m really good right now. I’m just focusing on my life, my business, hanging out with my girlfriends and having the time of my life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Crotty