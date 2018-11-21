Paris Hilton’s Romance Rollercoaster Leading up to Chris Zylka Split

It was recently revealed that Paris Hilton has split with her fiance Chris Zylka after a rolllercoaster romance that stretched across nearly a decade.

The heiress and the actor dated for close to a year before becoming engaged, but close to a year later it was announced that they had called things off.

Below, you will find a time line of the couples’ relationship from start to finish.

The First Meeting

Hilton and Zylka first met in at an Oscar party in 2010, according to INSIDER.

“We met eight years ago at the Chateau Marmont at this Oscar party and then we flirted for years and years,” Hilton said to Page Six of their initial relationship.

The two dated other people for years afterwards, but eventually found their way back to one another.

Reconnecting

Zylka reached out to Hilton about five years after they first met, hoping to reconnect with her. Luckily for him at the time, she was open to it.

“Two years ago at Art Basel, my brother got a text because Chris had seen an Instagram … and he wanted to meet up,” Hilton told Page Six in 2017.

They were able to meet up and instantly hit it off.

“It’s so romantic because we were actually put in the same room that we had that cute little date,” Hilton explained, revealed that they both, coincidentally, ended up staying at the Faena Hotel at the same time. “When we walked in, we were like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy!’ I didn’t even plan it, so it was really cool.”

Making It Official

Hilton and Zylka made their relationship official in February 2017 with a since-deleted Instagram post.

The photo featured the couple posing with Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, and Hilton wrote “#BirthdaySelfie with my loves” in the caption. After that, she posted a number of other photos with Zylka over the next few days, confirming their romance to the world.

Branded

Taking things one step-further, Zylka had himself inked in the name of love. The actor got Hilton’s first name tattooed on his forearm in a Disney-style font.

“My love just came home and surprised me with a Paris tattoo, in Disney font,” Hilton revealed in a Snapchat video clip. “I love you.” According to a source close to the couple, Zylka got the tattoo because he believed Hilton “is his most magical place on Earth.”

The Engagement

The couple announced at the very beginning of 2018 that they had become engaged over the Christmas/New Years holiday.

“I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life,” Hilton wrote in an Instagram post about the memorable moment. “My best friend & [soul mate.] Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!”

Later, Hilton told reports that she has never felt more “happy, safe and loved.”

“He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!” she said

Lost Ring

Just a few months after getting engaged, Hilton lost the $2 million engagement ring that Zylka slid onto her finger. According to reports, Hilton was dancing at a nightclub and the right flew off at some point.

Thankfully, someone found it and returned it.

Nuptials Delayed

In August, it was announced that Hilton had decided to delay her wedding to Zylka due to being busy with work.

Sources close to the couple reportedly said that she had so many commitments at the time that she was not able to add that to her plate of responsibilities. The couple were rumored to be planning to wed sometime in November.

The Split

Finally, the couple reportedly ended their relationship the same month they were scheduled to get married.

“They broke up and called off their engagement earlier this month,” a source said of the split. “Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together.”

“Paris will be focusing on her brand like DJ-ing and fragrances while Chris will get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel,” the source went on to say.

Reports have indicated that the split was mostly amicable, but that the two may be on the cusp of a battle over the $2 million ring. Hilton is reportedly still in possession of it, but Zylka may ask for it back.