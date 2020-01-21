Pamela Anderson Wrote That ‘Love Is in the Air’ the Day Before Her Secret Wedding

It’s been reported that Pamela Anderson secretly married movie producer Jon Peters over the weekend, and a scan of her Instagram page revealed that she had written that “love is in the air” just one day before the clandestine ceremony was revealed. In the post, Anderson, 52, shared a black and white photo of herself wearing a white dress, very reminiscent of a wedding gown. In the caption, she wrote, “I am here,” then included a rose emoji and added, “Love is in the air.”

Page Six reports that the pair previously dated more than three decades ago, but recently rekindled their romance.

Peters, 74, is a renowned filmmaker, known for producing films such as Caddyshack, An American Werewolf in London, The Color Purple, Rain Man, Batman (1989), Wild Wild West, and both the 1976 and 2018 versions of A Star is Born.

In a statement about their nuptials, Peters said, “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.”

He added, “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Anderson’s approach to commenting on the wedding has been less direct, as she has been sharing poems and quotes in her most recent Instagram posts, seemingly confirming that she is living a “happy life” with Peters.

She also issued her own statement on the matter, choosing to be poetic and writing:

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood – no one compares –

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ..

He’s been there all along. Never failed me –

I’m ready now and

he’s ready too – We

understand

and respect each other – We love each other without conditions. –

I’m a lucky woman. – Proof

God has a plan”

