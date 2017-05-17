Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne Renew Wedding Vows After Their Brief Split Last Year

Ozzy and @MrsSOsbourne made it official again and we have all the exclusive details! https://t.co/ueBtmASH5P pic.twitter.com/PXsJHIl5a4 — HELLO! US (@hellomagUS) May 16, 2017

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne have officially put the past behind them and moved on to happier days.

More than a year after their brief split, the famous couple renewed their 35-year-old wedding vows. A source told E! News that the pair exchanged vows during a ceremony on Sunday at The Wynn in Las Vegas.

Their ceremony date also happened to fall on Mother’s Day in America and Sharon documented the moment with a sweet Instagram post.

“The best Mother’s Day ever!” she wrote alongside a photo with her hubby.

“They are obviously used to doing everything in the spotlight but made a conscious decision to keep this quiet,” a source told The Sun. “It was just an intimate family get-together at the hotel with their children and very nearest and dearest there.”

The occasion marks somewhat of a new beginning for the husband and wife, who wed in 1982, as they briefly split this time last year following the Black Sabbath’s cheating scandal.

