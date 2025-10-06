Oscar/Emmy Winner and Wife Expecting Baby No. 3

Kieran Culkin’s wish to never be home alone is coming true.

On Instagram last week, his wife Jazz Charton revealed a third baby is on the way for the couple.

“Saw Keanu Reeves on broadway and now I’m 9 months pregnant,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Famously, the Succession star told his wife he wanted more kids while accepting his Academy Award for his role in A Real Pain earlier this year.

“About a year ago, I was on a stage like this and I very stupidly, publicly said that I wanted a third kid from [Jazz] because she said that if I won the award that she would give me the kid,” he said, referring to his Emmy win for Succession. “Turns out, she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win.”

He admitted that the speech “really annoyed” his wife, Jazz Charton, but that didn’t stop him from doing the same thing again. After the Emmys, the two did agree on having a third child.

“But anyway, after the show, we are walking through the parking lot—she is holding the Emmy and we’re trying to find our car—and she goes, ‘Oh god I did say that! I guess I owe you a third kid!’ and I turned to her and I said, ‘Really, I want four,’” he said during the Oscars. “And she turned to me—and I swear to god this happened, it was just over a year ago—she said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’”

Obviously, he ended up winning. “Jazz, the love of my life, ye of little faith, no pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again… and let’s get cracking on those kids,” he finished his speech.

In her Instagram comments, a user noted, “Waiting for people to realise you were already pregnant when he gave that Oscars speech lmao.” Charton replied, saying, “I was 2 months and so sick – he’s an a–hole.”