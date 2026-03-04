Olympic Hockey Hero and Pop Music Star Reportedly Dating

Tate McRae and Olympic hockey player Jack Hughes are seeing each other “exclusively,” according to a new report from Us Weekly.

The “Sports Car” singer, 22, and New Jersey Devils player, 24, “are dating” after having “started casually seeing each other late last year,” an inside source told the outlet. While the romance is “still new,” the couple is reportedly “exclusively seeing each other.”

The source claimed that Hughes was the one to reach out to McRae, having “initially messaged her on IG and started a conversation.”

Tate McRae at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

“She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together,” they continued. “She has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on.”

The Canadian pop star and Team USA gold medalist were first romantically linked in December, when the pair was seen together in New York City after McRae attended one of Hughes’ games.

“They are making it work during this busy season, but hope to have more time together next month when his season ends,” the insider noted, “Tate thinks he’s really sweet and it’s going well so far.”

Hughes became an Olympic hero last month when he scored the game-winning goal in overtime to ensure Team USA’s victory over Canada in the gold medal round. His time in the spotlight has not been without controversy, however, as he and his fellow Team USA players faced backlash for laughing when President Donald Trump said he would “probably be impeached” if he didn’t also invite the women’s gold medal-winning hockey team to the White House.

“You’re in the moment, the president calls,” Hughes told reporters after the incident. “We’re blaring the music and then they pause the music and then the president calls. I don’t think … obviously, it is what it is now.”

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 22: Jack Hughes of United States celebrates the victory during the Ice Hockey Men’s Gold Medal Game match between Canada and USA on day sixteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andrea Branca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

“We have so much respect for the women’s team,” he continued. “They have so much respect for us. We’re all just proud Americans. We’re happy that we both swept the Olympics.”

Hughes and his brother, Quinn Hughes, appeared during Connor Storrie’s monologue on this week’s Saturday Night Live alongside Team USA’s Megan Keller and Hilary Knight, seemingly making amends as Knight joked, “It was gonna be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too.”

“The last time the men [won gold] was 46 years ago,” Quinn then pointed out, as Knight noted, “And the last time we did that was two whole Olympics ago.”

“Nice burn,” Jack acknowledged, pointing out that “these gold medals aren’t just for us, they’re for all hockey fans.”