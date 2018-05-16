Nikki Bella Reveals She and Ex John Cena Shared a Bed Only 30 Days in 6 Months Before Split

Nikki Bella and John Cena‘s busy schedules were taking a toll on their relationship, she admitted prior to their split.

In a new clip from the season 3 premiere of Total Bellas, the Dancing with the Stars alum, 34, opens up about how much time she and Cena spent apart and how lonely it makes her feel.

“What’s hard at times that people don’t realize about my relationship is I’m alone a lot,” she says during an interview segment on the show. “I’m alone in these big, beautiful homes.”

In the new season, which premieres Sunday, May 20, Bella and Cena, 40, move to San Diego together. But despite their new home, the couple spends most of their time apart.

“Honestly, John and I have shared our bed together maybe 30 days total, out of six months,” she says.

Bella’s twin sister Brie Bella and sister-in-law discuss how their priorities have changed since become moms at a dinner party during the clip, leading Bella to realize that by never having children, she’ll continue to spend most of her time alone.

“Hearing Brie and Lauren, JJ and Bryan all talk about their family stuff and their kids, it makes it sink in a little bit more of lonely it will be and how lonely it gets,” she explains.

Bella called off her engagement to Cena three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle, apparently over her differing opinion than Cena on having children.

The wedding was planned to happen more than a year after Cena proposed during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

Bella’s breakup with Cena will be included in the upcoming season of Total Bellas, Brie told PEOPLE previously.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole. They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done,” she said. “My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

Though the pair has ended their relationship, both Cena and Bella have admitted that they would like to one day get back together.

“John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life,” Bella told Entertainment Tonight at NBCUniversal’s Upfront Presentation in New York City on Monday.

“I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together,” she admitted. “I think there is hope.”

Total Bellas Season 3 premieres May 20 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo Credit: E!