Nikki Bella Looks Forward to Future of ‘Sparkle and Shine’ After John Cena Split

Total Bellas star Nikki Bella is nothing but positive about her future after breaking up with WWE wrestler John Cena.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at CurvyCon during New York Fashion Week, Bella said her future holds “hopefully a lot of sparkle and shine.”

“I’m really enjoying being an entrepreneur [and] I’m very excited for my comeback at WWE,” Bella, 34, told ET. “I just have this goal in my head of what I want to conquer as an independent woman and I’m going to get there. And I can’t wait to be on the cover of Forbes, so look out!”

Bella and Cena got engaged in April 2017 and were poised to get married in May 2018. However, they called the engagement off. The two reportedly reconciled and even began planning a wedding again, but the couple split up for good at the end of July. Since then, Bella has begun to realize the importance of loving yourself and building self-esteem.

“It was quite a journey to really love myself. But I think when you go through so much, I don’t want to say hate but criticism, it makes you do two things: You can even go in a way to please other people or you can take a good look at yourself and go, ‘This is who I am. This is how I was made and I’m going to love it. And I’m just going to shine that confidence through,’” Bella explained to ET.

Bella said she is now ready for a “new journey, just with my family,” which will be the focus of Total Bellas season four.

The WWE diva said she has had a “hard few months,” but the support form her legion of fans and the season four renewal have really lifted her spirits.

While Bella is trying to put Cena in the rear-view mirror, the Blockers star appears to still be harboring some feelings. On Sept. 3, he appeared to throw some shade at her with a cryptic message.

“You cannot expect someone to share your goals when they do not understand and share your values,” Cena tweeted.

One of the reasons for the break-up was reportedly Bella’s desire for children, while Cena was not ready to become a father. However, in an interview with Page Six, Bella said she now wants to wait until her 40s to have children.

“One person had to sacrifice their career [for us to be together], but I’m not willing to do that. I’m just not the girl who hangs out on set. I have my own career. I want to be one of Forbes‘ top entrepreneurs,” Bella said of their break-up.

Total Bellas, which co-stars Bella’s twin sister Brie Bella, was renewed in early August. The fourth season will likely debut next year, but fans can check out its parent show Total Divas, which comes back on Sept. 19.

Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images