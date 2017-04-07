Nikki Bella Dishes on Romantic Meaning Behind Engagement Ring From John Cena

John Cena and Nikki Bella met in the wrestling ring, but there’s a new ring in their lives with a whole lot of significance.

The engagement ring Cena chose to give Bella during WrestleMania has a super romantic and uncharacteristically sentimental reason behind it.

Bella revealed to E! News that Cena designed the Tiffany & Co. ring specifically for her.

“It’s four and a half carats and we’ve been together four and a half years, so each side has four diamonds and one side represents John and one side represents me and represents every year we’ve been together and what we’ve been through,” she shared. “Then, we meet in the middle at four and a half years and become one.”

For those wondering what Cena was whispering in her ear after she said yes while they were still in the middle of the arena, Bella admits it was his explanation for the ring. She had to have him repeat himself after, though, because she was so overwhelmed in the moment.

“After the proposal, when we came back, and I was like, ‘Can you repeat that?’ because I was just, so much was going on in my head and the crowd’s all screaming. I was listening to him in the ring and trying to take it all in, but I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness!’” she recalled. “And then he said again like, ‘Nicole, I’ve been wanting to ask you this for a year and a half.’ So, it was so cute. I just didn’t want the moment to end. It feels like it hasn’t ended.”

It was a moment Bella didn’t expect to get at all, let alone in front of a global audience. Cena had told her for years that he did not want to get married. Fortunately, he pulled off the perfect proposal and selected the ideal ring all on his own.

“Everyone always told me you need to send John photos and I’m like ‘He doesn’t even want to get married!’ Like, how desperate is that?!” she said. “I think because John’s always been so firm on not getting married it made me never want to look. Like, why have hope?”

“Literally, when he pulled out that black box, the camera kind of goes away, but at first you see my face when he opens it and I literally go, ‘Oh, wow!’” she continued. “It blew me away! I was like, ‘Geez, I was not expecting that if I ever got one!’ It’s perfect. It’s exactly what I would want.”

