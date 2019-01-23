Nikki Bella Accepts Date Offer From UFC Fighter Henry Cejudo

Nikki Bella is getting back out there, accepting a public date request from UFC Fighter Henry Cejudo.

Eight months after her break-up with John Cena, the Total Bellas star is ready to find love again. UFC Flyweight Champion and Olympic gold medalist Cejudo gave an interview with ESPN on Monday where he said that Bella has been his “biggest crush” for quite some time. Afterward, the interviewer, Ariel Helwani, tweeted a clip of the interview at Bella, hoping to bring the two together.

“Dear Nikki Bella of the @BellaTwins. My friend @HenryCejudo, Olympic Gold Medalist and UFC flyweight savior, would like to get to know you, like, more than a friend,” he wrote. “Whaddya say??”

Bella responded in a clip of her own, speaking to Cejudo directly through her front-facing camera. She accepted the date offer, showering Cejudo in some compliments of her own.

“What up Henry, so I just saw your interview on Ariel’s podcast, and um, wow,” she said. “Thank you very much!”

Bella went on to congratulate Cejudo on his “big win” against T.J. Dillashaw a few days beforehand, suggesting that she herself might have been “a good luck charm,” since she met him on his flight there. Since both Bella and Cejudo are Arizona natives, she proposed that they meet up sometime when they are both at home.

“I’m hoping maybe one day in Arizona you can train me before I get back into that ring,” she said. “I mean, I think you have a few moves that you could show me that, you know, really take it to the women.”

And, hey, I mean I know you’re cutting weight and all, but maybe one day we could grab a drink,” she suggested. “I should actually send you a bottle of Belle Redici wine for your victory! So I’ll do that.”

Fans went wild for the on-air courtship, retweeting and liking Helwani’s post. Many responded with jokes about Bella’s past high-profile relationship with Cena, and the drama that brought it to an end. However, Cejudo talked about the Bellas at length in his interview, and it sounds like if any of that was going to deter him it would have done so already.

Bella talked about what she was looking for in another boyfriend during the most recent episode of Total Bellas. The wrestler said that she was hoping to find someone outside of her industry, “like a business man.” Cejudo does not exactly match that description, though as he said on ESPN, he is “single, trilingual and ready to mingle.”