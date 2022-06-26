Nicole Kidman Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photo From Wedding to Keith Urban

In honor of their wedding anniversary, Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding with Keith Urban. To celebrate 16 years of marital bliss, Kidman captioned a photo of the two lighting candles at what appeared to be their reception, "Sweet XVI ❤️ Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever." Several famous faces shared their congrats on the milestone. Kidman and Urban remain one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They began dating in 2005 and wed the following year in Sydney, Australia. Together, they share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Despite a painful and public divorce, Kidman has been happy in love with Urban seemingly since the first time they met. She recently gushed about meeting him in an interview. "I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me," she said in Jan. 2022 while speaking with CBS Mornings. Urban is equally smitten with his wife.

He spoke lovingly about how life changed once he met and married Kidman, and became a stepfather to her two children. "Life is very different nowadays. I'm trying to set a good example for the kids, but I still don't know if I'm getting it right," he told The Sun last month, adding: "I have made so many mistakes, but you have to work out what works for you. My message to them is always to do whatever they are passionate about, I don't care, as long as they work hard to achieve it."

Kidman says she learned to cherish her private life and celebrate as such in this marriage. Her first marriage to Cruise was much more public. She and cruise married in 1990. She says she compromised too much in her marriage to Cruise.

After the split, Kidman said she felt that her life collapsed. "He basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love," she told Vanity Fair in 2002, per Us Weekly. "And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, 'Forget it. This is it.' I was consumed by it, willingly. And I was desperate to have a baby with him. I didn't care if we were married. That's what I wish I'd done." Luckily, she says life with Urban is more than she could have ever dreamed.