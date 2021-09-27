Nicole Kidman Recalls Media Frenzy Surrounding Her Marriage to Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is one of Hollywood’s best, whether she’s starring in Oscar-nominated films or the latest prestige television series. Her romantic life has also been a source of Interest for decades, and In the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the Nine Perfect Strangers star opened up about her marriage to actor Tom Cruise. The A-listers met while filming Days of Thunder and were married from 1990 until 2001.

Cruise’s devotion to Scientology was a major source of contention In their marriage and both stars have been tight-lipped about their split ever since. However, Kidman did open up a bit about the media frenzy that followed them for their entire relationship. “I was young. I think I offered it up?” she admitted. “Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way.”

“I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach,” Kidman continued. The Undoing star married country superstar Keith Urban in 2006 and the couple has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Kidman explained that even with all of the hullabaloo around her relationship with Cruise, she was determined to keep her heart open. “My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, ‘How’s your heart?’ And I apparently responded, ‘Open,’” Kidman revealed.

Urban opened up about the early days of their relationship while on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, last year. “She’s just the one, that was it,” Urban gushed. “She’s the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed, but had to change in me if I was going to go that road. It felt like an ultimate fork-in-the-road moment in my life. It was literally like, ‘You either get this right now, or you are never, ever going to get it right. This is your one shot.’”