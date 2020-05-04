Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Love Story: A Relationship Timeline

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples, never shying away from showing off just how in love they are.

Whether it’s at an event, in an interview or on social media, these two are each other’s biggest supporters, often gushing about each other and reminding everyone that love does, in fact, exist. Kidman and Urban have been married for over 10 years and share two daughters, whom they raise in their home in Nashville when they aren’t on film sets or backstage at arenas around the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to learn all about the pair’s sweet love story.

The first meeting

The actress and singer met in 2005 at an event in Los Angeles, with Urban recalling the moment during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“We met at this function called G’Day LA out in Los Angeles and I thought, ‘Gosh, I’d really like to meet her, I’ve never met her,’” he shared. “We’re both from Australia and I’m sure we both have a similar journey to get to where we are.’ She walked into the green room where I was and I was standing with a couple of friends, and I was like, ‘Oh, there she is. There she is.’ I swear to you she glided across the room, floated. I don’t know how she did it. It was out of this world and there was a split moment where she wasn’t with anybody, and I thought, ‘I’ll just go up and say hi.’”

“I plucked up the courage to go and do it, very nervously, trying to be all cool, and she was very pleasant. There was that moment of waiting for the next thing to be said, which I didn’t know if I was bothering her or what was going on, so I just said, ‘Nice to meet you,’ and walked away. Then I thought, ‘Was I supposed to say more?’ I went back over and apologized and we just started talking. It just really clicked.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 25, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Dec 23, 2019 at 10:17pm PST

The moment she knew

Kidman reflected on the moment she knew she would marry Urban while speaking to PEOPLE, revealing that it was Urban’s gesture for her 38th birthday that sealed the deal. “It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman recalled. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

Urban then whisked Kidman off to Woodstock, New York, for a getaway on a motorbike. “It was pretty intense,” Kidman said. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Dec 29, 2019 at 8:21am PST

Down the aisle

The couple tied the knot on June 25, 2006 in Manly, Australia, and Kidman shared footage from the special day on her and Urban’s 12th wedding anniversary in 2018. “Remembering 12 years ago today at a church in Manly, Australia,” she captioned the video. “Still feels like it was yesterday. I’m a lucky woman. Happy Anniversary Baby.”

Intervention

Urban has previously struggled with addiction, and just months after his marriage to Kidman, the actress staged an intervention in 2006, which resulted in Urban completing three months of inpatient work. The trip to rehab was his third, but it stuck, and he has been sober since. “I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage,” he told Rolling Stone in a 2016 interview. “It survived, but it’s a miracle it did. I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction.”

View this post on Instagram My Valentine forever ❤️ #HappyValentinesDay A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Feb 14, 2020 at 6:18am PST

Babygirls

Kidman and Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9. While the superstar parents don’t often share photos of their girls, Urban did share a shot of his daughters’ sweet support ahead of the 2017 ACM Awards, posting a photo of the girls holding a sign that read “Good Luck Daddy.” “When my daughters do this……I’ve ALREADY WON!!!!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

By her side

Kidman’s father passed away in 2014, and the Oscar winner shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that year that Urban had been a major place of support for her through her loss. “He has been so good to me for nine years, but for the last sort of month — which has been a really tough time for me — when you have your partner who just literally carries you through a tough time, he’s been amazing to me,” she said. “To have my husband to step up in that way it makes me cry. He’s amazing. I will keep him. I’ll do anything for that man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Jun 25, 2019 at 3:27pm PDT

Keeping the magic alive

Though they’ve been together for years, the couple has never lost their love for one another, and Kidman has let fans in on a few of their secrets over the years. “Just love. Just love each other, lavish each other with love,” she told PEOPLE in 2016. “Also we just happen to like each other too. That works.”

In 2014, Kidman told InStyle that whenever Urban is gone, he always writes his wife a letter to let her know how much he loves her. “For every single night he’s away, he leaves me a love letter. Every single night of our relationship,” she said.

As in love as ever

Any time Kidman and Urban attend an event together, it’s clear that they’re still madly in love, with the duo never hesitating to hold hands or share a kiss as they pose for photographers. Most recently, they attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, looking as in love and fashion-forward as ever.