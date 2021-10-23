Nicolas Cage and New Wife Riko Shibata Pose for First Magazine Cover Together

Nicolas Cage and his wife are flaunting their love, literally. The couple is making their first magazine cover in the latest issue of Flaunt Magazine. The 57-year-old actor and Riko Shibata are sharing the images on social media.

In the cover pic for the magazine, Cage and Shibata sit side-by-side, hugging one another dressed in all Black ensembles. The photoshoot, which was shot in Las Vegas, also features the couple laying in the desert, building sandcastles, and posing in a parking lot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were out there doing our thing,” Cage says of the latest photos. Noah Dillon was the photographer. “We did something kind of historic — photographing in 117-degree weather and building sandcastles. I don’t think that’s been done before. And Riko loved it!”

Cage and Shibata announced their engagement in August 2020. They became engaged after he popped the question over FaceTime. they’d spent six months apart before the engagement. They officially wed in February 2021 at Wynn Las Vegas, making the latest photoshoot even more special.

For the wedding, Shibata wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono from Kyoto. Cage spotted a sported a Tom Ford tuxedo. Shibata walked down the aisle to her favorite song: “Winter Song” by Kiroro. During the ceremony, the husband and wife exchanged Catholic and Shinto vows which featured poetry by Walt Whitman.

Cage met Shibata in Japan, telling Entertainment Tonight of the first time they met, “We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common,” Cage told ET. “She likes animals, too, so I asked her, ‘Do you have any pets?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels.’ She had two sugar gliders… I thought, ‘That’s it. This could work out.’”

Cage was previously married four times. The first was to Patricia Arquette from 1995-2001. He was also married to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002-2004. Cage also married Alice Kim from 2014-2016. His last and shortest marriage was to Erika Koike for four days.