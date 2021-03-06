Nicolas Cage Married for Fifth Time in Las Vegas: Meet His New Wife

✖

Nicolas Cage married for the fifth time during a ceremony at the Wynn casino and hotel in Las Vegas last month. Cage, 56, married Riko Shibata, 26, On Feb. 16, according to the Nevada marriage certificate obtained by The Daily Mail. Cage was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim, and Erika Koike.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage told PEOPLE in a statement. The wedding was a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas," his rep added. They held the ceremony on Feb. 16 to mark the birthday of Cage's late father. They walked down the aisle to Shibata's favorite song, "Winter Song" by Kiroro. She wore a Japanese bridal kimono made in Kyoto.

Shibata is 30 years younger than Cage and has taken his last name, according to the marriage certificate. The document reveals that Cage and Riko applied for the wedding license on Jan. 10, Shibata's 26th birthday. She is four years younger than Cage's eldest son, Weston Cage, whom he shares with actress Christina Fulton. Cage and Kim are also parents to Kal-El Cage, who was born in 2005. Cage met Shibata while in Shiga, Japan over a year ago.

This is Shibata's first marriage. Cage announced their engagement during an appearance on brother Marc Coppola's radio show in August, notes the Daily Mail. He said the two spent six months apart last year during the coronavirus pandemic, as she went back to Japan. The two got engaged over FaceTime, Cage explained. "We're really happy together and we're really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, 'Look, I wanna marry you'' and we got engaged on FaceTime,'" Cage explained to Coppola. "I got her a black diamond engagement ring. Her favorite color is black so she wanted the black gold and the black diamond." Cage had the ring customized and sent it to Shibata via FedEx.

Cage married Arquette in 1995 and they divorced in 2001. He later married Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, in August 2002. He filed for divorce in November of that year and it was finalized in May 2004. Just a few months later, he married Kim. They divorced in 2016. In March 2019, Cage surprisingly married Koike in Las Vegas. Four days later, he filed for an annulment and the divorce was finalized in June 2019.

After he married and split from Koike, Cage claimed he was too intoxicated to know what he was doing. He claimed Koike, who owns a Thai restaurant, did not tell him about a relationship she had with another person. Video of the two applying for the marriage license appears to show Cage screaming, "She is going to take all my money" and calling her ex a "druggy." Koike can be heard telling Cage she was "not asking you to do this."