Hailey Baldwin Lands First Magazine Cover Since Justin Bieber Engagement

Hailey Baldwin snagged her first magazine cover since she and Justin Bieber got engaged earlier this month. The supermodel appears on the cover of Vogue Japan‘s September issue.

The photo shows Baldwin in gold and white attire, and it was taken by The Morelli Brother with Anna Dello Russo as the stylist. “Biggest biggest thank you in the world!!! So grateful and excited,” Baldwin, 21, wrote on Instagram.

Baldwin also filmed a funny behind-the-scenes video for the magazine, which shared the clip online.

“I know what you’re all thinking. Why are models so difficult to work with?” Baldwin says in the clip. “Well, I’m here to show you it’s just simply not the case.”

Baldwin then jokingly says she does all her hair and makeup before we see an army of stylists working on her hair.

“At the end of the day, working in the fashion industry, you make so many new friends,” Baldwin says before we see her alone in the studio.

Vogue Japan editor Anna Dello Russo also posted many of the photos from the spread on her Instagram page.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin got engaged on July 7 while in the Bahamas. Bieber confirmed the reports two days later with a long Instagram post, declaring his love for Baldwin in public.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple. Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

On Wednesday, Baldwin’s aunt, Kim Basinger, told Us Weekly that the Baldwin family already has a list of friends and family to invite. Baldwin is Stephen Baldwin’s daughter and Alec Baldwin’s niece.

Basinger is “very, very happy for Hailey. I think it’s a good thing,” she said. “I think Justin’s a cool guy. I don’t really know him at all, but Ireland does, you know? I think he’s come through a rough road. He’s a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they’re cool. I hope they’re happy! It’s wild! I think it’s wild.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Bieber and Baldwin want to have a short engagement and are planning a “very small” ceremony that will take place in Canada.

“Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there,” the source said.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty