Nicolas Cage Was Possibly Drunk While Getting Marriage License

Fans are now speculating that Nicolas Cage was drunk when he married his girlfriend in Las Vegas last weekend, as footage of him making a scene has surfaced.

Cage made headlines last Saturday when he married Erika Koike, a make-up artist much younger than he is. Fans were scratching their heads for days over the story, but now there may be a new clue. In cell phone footage published by the Daily Mail, Cage can be seen acting strangely as he and Koike applied for a marriage license, leading some to believe he was under the influence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She had a drug dealer as a boyfriend,” Cage said. “I’m not doing it.”

“I never asked you to,” Koike responded.

Cage spoke to the others in the room — presumably strangers and passersby — saying of Koike: “she is going to take all my money.” he also repeatedly referenced that her ex-boyfriend was “a druggy.” Koike, meanwhile, reiterated that she was not asking him to do this.

Eyewitnesses said that Cage was “very out of it” during the whole ordeal, and they guessed that he was “most likely drunk,” though he and Koike made their application at 11 a.m. Eventually, Cage became so disruptive that he and Koike were taken to a private room for their application. Cage gently pushed Koike ahead of him, urging her down the hall.

Eventually, the couple reportedly left with their marriage license in hand, though they remained unwed according to Daily Mail. This clashes with The Blast‘s later report that Cage had filed for an annulment, claiming that he “lacked understanding” of what he was doing at the time. The outlet obtained documents saying that Cage and Koike had been “drinking to the point of intoxication” before they sought their marriage license.

Cage and Koike have been dating for just under one year. They were first seen out together in the April of 2018, when Cage was filming in Puerto Rico. They have done their best to stay out of the public eye since then, though they have made a few public appearances.

According to her IMDb page, Koike is 34 years old, while Cage is 55. The actor has been married three times before, and has two children. His first son, Weston, is now 28 years old, and comes from his previous relationship with Christina Fulton. He was then married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, then to Lisa Marie Presley for just three months in 2002.

In 2004, Cage married Alice Kim. She gave birth to their son, Kal-El, in October of 2005. The two split up in 2016.