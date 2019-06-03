Nicolas Cage Officially Granted Divorce After 4-Day Marriage to Ex Erika Koike

Nicolas Cage’s fourth marriage is officially over. The actor was granted a quick divorce last week from Erika Koike, whom he married in Las Vegas in March.

The National Treasure star and Koike married in Las Vegas on March 23, almost a year after they started dating. However, four days after their surprise wedding, Cage filed for an annulment in Clark County, Nevada. TMZ obtained court documents showing a judge granted the divorce on Friday, May 31.

Cage cited fraud as the reason for the annulment, claiming Koika was not open about her criminal history or relationship with another man. The Oscar-winner also claimed he was “too drunk” to get married to Koike. He claimed they were “drinking to the point of intoxication” before the nuptials and he “lacked understanding” of his actions.

Sources told The Blast that Koike, a makeup artist, did not plan on fighting the annulment. The outlet also reported that Cage believes the entire incident was a “mistake” and does not plan to publicly address the issue. He also asked the court to seal the documents.

Video of Koike and Cage filmed before they filed for the marriage license in Las Vegas showed the two arguing and appearing to be drunk. At one point, Cage allegedly yelled that Koike will “take all my money.”

“They started by filling the application in one of the machines,” a source told The Daily Mail. “The whole time he was yelling, ‘she is going to take all of my money’ and ‘her ex is a druggy, her ex is a druggy.”

Koike reportedly told Cage “I am not asking you to do this” as she tried to calm him down. However, they continued arguing and were taken to a private room to finish their applications. They were seen leaving the courthouse with the papers.

Koike’s criminal record reportedly includes a DUI in Las Vegas from 2018. She pleaded not guilty and is back in court this month.

This was Cage’s fourth marriage. He was first married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, then Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004. His longest marriage was his third, to Alice Kim, lasting from 2004 to 2016. Cage and Kim are parents to Kal-El, his 13-year-old son named after Superman’s birth name. He also has a 20-year-old son, Weston, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton.

Cage remains one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. His next film is A Score to Settle, which opens on Aug. 2. Other upcoming films include Kill Chain, Color Out of Space and Primal.

