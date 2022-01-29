Nicki Minaj’s Husband Accused of Assault

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are once again facing legal issues regarding his behavior. TMZ reports that the couple is being sued by the head of security from one of Minaj’s concerts in Germany in 2019, who claims that Petty punched him and broke his jaw. The man, Thomas Weidenmuller, claims that Minaj verbally accosted a female security guard, calling her a “f—ing b—” and recording the entire encounter. After the security guard started to cry, Weidenmuller claims that he went to speak to Minaj. She allegedly replied “Who do you think you are?” and threw a shoe at him.

While Weidenmuller wasn’t harmed in that interaction, he was called back to Minaj’s room, and while she screamed at him, Petty “came out of nowhere” and sucked punched him, breaking his jaw. According to Weidenmuller, he required 8 surgeries to repair his jaw and now has 5 plates in his face. He will need six more operations to fully fix his jaw, so he’s suing Petty and Minaj for damages, including the sizeable medical bills.

This news comes on the heels of the news earlier this month that Jennifer Hough, who accused Petty of sexual assault, voluntarily dismissed the case against the rapper on Wednesday –– without receiving any sort of financial settlement to dissolve the situation. Nicki’s husband is still named as a defendant on the case, but that’s not stopping the rapper from going after Hough for her money spent on legal fees.

Hough filed the lawsuit in August 2021, just one month before she finally decided to publicly speak on the harassment she faced at the hands of her alleged abuser. “I’m tired of being afraid. I feel like the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation have put me in a different type of fear at my age now.” She also says, “The only way to continue not to be afraid is to speak up,” she said of her decision to come forward on The Real.

“They [Nicki Minaj and Petty] were wrong and you can’t and shouldn’t do this to people,” she said of the alleged harassment. “What they did to me and my family wasn’t okay. It doesn’t matter how much money you have, it doesn’t matter what your status is, you can’t intimidate people to make things go better for you, and that’s what they did.”

According to a portion of the lawsuit, Hough claimed she had been experiencing traumatic effects since she started getting harassed by the couple. “As a direct result of the actions of Defendant Minaj and Defendant Petty, [Hough] has been traumatized her entire life,” it reads. “Plaintiff has moved to multiple states to avoid intimidation and harassment by Defendant Minaj, Defendant, and their allies, legal teams, and fans.” It goes on to say that she hadn’t worked since May 2020 because of her “severe depression, paranoia, constant moving, harassment and threats from the defendants and their associates.” She proceeded to start living in “isolation out of fear of retribution.”