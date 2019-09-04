Nicki Minaj Suffers Slight Wardrobe Malfunction in New Video With Fiancé

Nicki Minaj posted a new pool-side video on Instagram this week, but some fans noticed a wardrobe malfunction in the clip. Minaj posed with her fiancé, Kenneth Petty, in a dress that did not seem to be made for movement.

Minaj and Petty danced lazily by the pool on Tuesday, while her recent hit “Hot Girl Summer” played in the background. Petty wore sneakers, jeans and no shirt, while Minaj wore glittering silver boots and a low-cut white mini-dress. At one point, Petty lifted Minaj up in the clip, and some fans thought they got an eye-full.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Minaj tried to cover herself with her hand as Petty took her in his arms. However, the ex-convict turned her around so abruptly that seemed to spill out of the top as well. In her caption, Minaj acknowledged that her dress might not have been ideal for so much rough-housing.

“He rlly thought he was doing smthn. Why he took his shirt off & went in the gym real quick & did like 4 push ups when I told him come take this picture,” she wrote with several crying-laughing emojis. “Boy if u don’t get!”

“Im giving him a month to get his 5 pack right again,” she added. “(Yup! Who am I to talk right? Lol).”

The video picked up over 7 million likes on Instagram, but fans were divided in the comments. More than a few questioned why Minaj had posted the apparent wardrobe malfunction at all, and others thought that something about the interaction was just plain “uncomfortable.”

“This makes me uncomfortable,” wrote one person.

“Something about this video is awkward,” added another.

Minaj disabled comments on the clip before long, but she left it up. On her Instagram Story, she posted more solo footage from the same scene, where she revealed the lavish patio set-up behind her.

In fairness, fans always react poorly to posts that involve Petty. Minaj and Petty first dated when they were younger, long before she became a world famous rapper. They rekindled their love last year when Petty got out of prison, but fany fans find it harder to forgive him for his crimes than Minaj does.

Petty is a registered sex offender, convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. Both he and his victim were 16 at the time. Petty was also convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 2002. Some fans have a hard time seeing him as Minaj’s happily-ever-after.

They may not have a choice, however. Recent reports suggest that Minaj and Petty are engaged, or perhaps even secretly married. This stories were bolstered last month when cleverly changed her Twitter name to “Mrs. Petty.”