Nickelodeon Star Victoria Justice Is Officially Dating ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’s’ Reeve Carney

Love is in the air for Victoria Justice, and this time it looks like a co-star caught her eye. Justice was seen out in a rare appearance with her new beau, Rocky Horror Picture Show co-star Reeve Carney.

Justice, 23, is definitely taking a turn from her previous boyfriend, model Pierson Fodé, in dating Carney, 33.

A source recently told E! News, “They’ve been together for a couple months now and aren’t going out of their way to hide it but just don’t go out together in public a ton.”

The pair were seen together most recently at Just Jared’s holiday party, where they were caught being all kinds of adorable with each other and in the photo booth. Though they didn’t show up alone, Justice and Carney brought their siblings along, too. Could that be a sign of how well things are going for the newly minted couple?

“They obviously came together and were acting like a couple, holding hands and taking cute pics in the photo booth,” the source explained.

My ridiculously talented #RockyHorror cast mate @reevecarney just dropped his album… and it’s AMAZING. If your ears are in need of some great music, get it on iTunes now! #YouthIsWasted #ReeveCarney 🙌🏼🎸🎙🎶❤️ A photo posted by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on Oct 16, 2016 at 4:33pm PDT

Justice has shared a couple photos of Carney on her Instagram, but has yet to refer to him as anything other than her cast mate or co-star. Still, we are kind of loving these co-stars together and can’t wait to see how this new love blooms.

