Nick Lachey Talks Family Life and Raising His Newborn Son

Nick Lachey is opening up about life as a dad and raising his infant son.

The dad recently welcomed Phoenix Robert with wife Vanessa Lachey, making him a younger sibling to Camden, 4, and Brooklyn, 2.

“Part of the fun of kids is the craziness and you’ve got to embrace that side of it as well,” he said during an interview with Us Weekly. “I think the real chaos is going to come in a couple years when he’s two and Brooklyn’s four and Camden’s six… then I can just imagine it’s going to be craziness.”

As for the calm before the storm, Lachey says the kids are “fairly mellow” at the moment.

Lachey says he loves taking the kids to Disneyland, especially now that Camden is old enough to understand.

“I was shocked because Camden was all about going on the roller coasters, which as a dad, that’s a day that I always looked forward to,” he said. “So I said, ‘There’s this roller coaster about a runaway train, do you want to go on it?’ And he said, ‘Yeah!’ And we went on and he got off and just loved it. It was an awesome day.”

He says his oldest is following along in the family business saying, “He’s into music and he loves to sing. We’ll put him to bed and on the monitor we’ll hear singing going on in his bedroom — and who knows what he’s singing about but you’ll hear him singing away!”

Currently, the family is waiting to announce the winner of the 2017 Lay’s ‘Do Us a Flavor’ contest now through March 19th.

Apparently, big sister Brooklyn is a snacker herself at a young age. “She’s been eating chips. She’s always like, ‘More, more, more.’”

