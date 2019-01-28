Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hold Yet Another Wedding Celebration

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have held yet another wedding celebration, this time in the south eastern town of Belmont, North Carolina.

According to PEOPLE, Belmont is where Jonas’ father Kevin Jonas Sr. is from, and the couple decided to hold a party in honor of their nuptials so that family from that area could celebrate with them.

Chopra reportedly wore a white, strapless dress while Jonas donned a pair of dark-colored pants and a green shirt.

Jonas’ brother, and former band mate, Joe Jonas provided the entertainment, taking the stage to perform the hit song “Cake by the Ocean” from his new band DNCE.

The new wedding celebration comes almost two full months after Chopra and Jonas held their official wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India on Dec. 1, 2018. They held another ceremony the following day at the city’s palace.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a previous interview, Chopra opened up about the wedding and shared how she felt about the two of them each bringing their unique experiences into the ceremony.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” she told the outlet exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be,” Chopra added. “It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”

“It was all tears. All tears,” she went on to say. “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.”

Jonas also shared he feelings about the weddings, saying that “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me.”

“You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional,” he added.

At this time, it is not clear if the couple plans to hold another wedding reception in the near future.