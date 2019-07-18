Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka Chopra ‘My Whole Heart’ in Loving Birthday Message

Nick Jonas, once again, swooned over his beautiful wife, Priyanka Chopra, in the sweetest birthday post!

He wasn’t the only Jonas to send their well-wishes on her special day. Joe Jonas took a photo of himself holding up a copy of Elle magazine that Chopra graced the cover of and wished his “sis” a happy birthday.

It doesn’t stop there! Sophie Turner — who is enjoying her honeymoon with her new husband Joe — also took to the Gram to wish her sister-in-law a happy birthday.

The party keeps going. Chopra’s other sister-in-law Danielle Jonas — married to Kevin Jonas — posted a sweet photo of she and Chopra piled on Jonas’ lap written with a few kind words for the actress.

Jonas and Chopra originally met through Twitter when the singer slid in her DM’s [Direct Message]. He asked her out by telling her that mutual friends suggested they should meet up, and she said yes. The rest is history!

The newlyweds got married in two different locations: Jodhpur, India and in the U.S.

The wedding in India was a three-day-long celebration which gave everyone an opportunity to share their cultural backgrounds, and the one held in the U.S. Jonas’ father, Paul Jonas, served as the officiant.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Jonas wrote on social media. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

This month, he took to Instagram again to gush over his wife — which seems to be a regular for him and fans are loving it!

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” he wrote. “I am so grateful for our journey together so far. you make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”