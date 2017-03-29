New Details Emerge About Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Volatile Relationship

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have both noted their commitment to maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their children and careers during their public divorce.

However, new details have emerged that show just how rocky their relationship was leading up to their split.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told E! News that the former couple was always volatile together and Tarek instigated most of their arguments.

“He has a really bad temper. Really bad. He can go crazy,” the insider explained. “He treated her poorly.”

The insider believes that throughout the duration of their relationship, Christina started to lose sight of herself.

MORE: ‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Address Nasty Tabloid Rumors

Another source shared a similar story, saying, “Tarek has major anger issues and a really bad temper…They were volatile together, but Tarek treated her very badly.”

According to Tarek’s rep, the new allegations are “crap.”

The new details of their sometimes unstable relationship are not surprising. Back in January, In Touch magazine published claims with similar sentiments regarding Tarek’s behavior. The publication claims Tarek “found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks” and “treated Christina like garbage.”

But, it seems the pair are moving forward in their post-marriage relationship. Just last week, Christina told E! News that she and Tarek are “in a very good place right now.”

Related:

‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Shares Revealing Photo of Cancer Battle

‘Flip or Flop’s’ Tarek El Moussa Believes Lack of Communication, Cancer and Fame Caused Divorce

Tarek El Moussa Slams The Media For Reporting ‘Fake News’ About His Relationship With Christina