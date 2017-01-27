Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Twins Are So Adorable in the Kitchen

There is nothing like having little helpers in your kitchen!! A photo posted by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka‘s kids are giving Chopped a run for its money.

Burtka shared the cutest photo of the 6-year-old twins Gideon and Harper baking cupcakes. “There is nothing like having little helpers in your kitchen!!” the photo said.

The pair seems to be all over the place – including learning how to play chess!

“Chess is such an important game for kids to learn,” Burtka wrote.

“I like to always do things with a tongue firmly planted in my cheek,” Harris said.

“That way, if I’m being reprimanding, or getting serious, at least I can still give them a little bit of a wink and let them know that I’m upset but not going to destroy them.”

