‘NCIS’ Star Divorcing Partner

Maria Bello is calling it quits on her one-year marriage to wife Dominique Crenn.

On Wednesday, the NCIS star, 58, filed for divorce from the 60-year-old French chef in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported. She listed their date of separation as April 7, exactly one year from their 2024 wedding date, and cited irreconcilable differences.

According to the court documents, “orders for spousal support are to be determined by a written agreement of the parties.” Bello requested that mediation costs be shared between both parties. Since she and Crenn have no minor children together – Bello does share son Jackson with former boyfriend Dan McDermott, while Crenn has two children from a previous relationship – no child custody or support matters are involved.

Bello and Crenn went public with their relationship in February 2020 when they made their first public appearance together at Elton John’s Oscars viewing party. At the time, they’d already been engaged for several months, and revealed the proposal happened in Paris in December 2019.

“We’re pretty happy, considering that we just got engaged,” Bello told Entertainment Tonight. “So this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time. It was very surprising and meant to be, but about time. I’ve finally grown up enough to get married.”

After facing “the three C’s: cancer, Covid and now commitment” following their engagement, the pair went on to tie the knot four years later in May 2024 (Bello listed their official wedding date in her divorce paperwork as April 7, 2024). Bello and Crenn exchanged vows exchanged vows at the Montage Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas in front of a guest list that included Mariska Hargitay, Gavin Rossdale, Vanessa Getty, and Patricia Arquette.

Crenn is a French chef. In November 2018, she became the first woman to receive three Michelin stars in the U.S. Bello, meanwhile, is an actress well-known for her starring role as Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane in NCIS, as well as Lil Lovell in Coyote Ugly. Her other credits include Anna Del Amico in the medical drama ER, Natalie Belisario in The Cooler, and Evelyn O’Connell in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. She also recently starred as Jordan in Netflix’s Beef, a role that earned her a Critics’ Choice Award win and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.