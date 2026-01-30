NBC News Correspondent Files for Divorce From Former ‘Today’ Co-Host

After a lengthy separation, NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk has filed for divorce from ex-Today co-host Jenna Wolfe. The estranged couple have been separated since 2021.

TMZ reports Gosk filed documents on January 28 to end the 13-year marriage. They wed in 2012, the same year Wolfe announced she was a lesbian and that she and Gosk were expecting their first child.

They welcomed a daughter, Harper, later that same year. Their second daughter, Quinn, was born in 2015. They’ve remained devoted co-parents and respected friends since their split, but Wolfe admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on their relationship.

“COVID was really tough, because we both worked from home,” Wolfe told People in 2023. At the time of their split, Wolfe was working as an anchor for Fox Sports while Gosk was a reporter for NBC News. Wolfe was Today‘s Sunday co-anchor from 2007 to 2012.

“There’s a lot of beautiful ego that comes with one person being on television. But when there’s two people on television, plus both kids trying to do Zoom school in a Manhattan apartment, there’s just no space anywhere. We decided after that, in order to preserve the relationship, it was better that Steph moved out,” she added.

Simultaneously, Wolfe had also tested positive for BRCA, the breast cancer gene, and underwent a preventive hysterectomy and double mastectomy to avoid cancer. She later told People that he “had a very honest conversation” with her kids about her health and split from Gosk.

“If you don’t freak out about something, then kids won’t. And I think what I’ve learned through this process is how much they learn by absorbing your reaction, more than by you telling them how they should react,” she shared.

Wolfe said they kept details of their split under wraps until everything was sorted out to avoid unnecessary public commentary. “We were just waiting for the right time to tell people because often, this is looked at as a failure,” she told People. “Like, ‘Oh, your marriage failed.’ But I’m like, ‘Or, maybe we figured out a way to save the family unit.’ ”