NASCAR Superstar Brad Keselowski Proposed to His Girlfriend in the Most Romantic Way

Crazy fun day, this was more nerve racking than 500 miles @TalladegaSuperS ! Ps: she said yes 💍 😍 pic.twitter.com/mfR0TcoPBp — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) December 12, 2016

NASCAR superstar Brad Keselowski traded in a racecar for a horse-drawn carriage when he decided to get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend, Paige White.

The social media loving driver shared pictures from his romantic proposal on Twitter and his fans are swooning.

“Crazy fun day,” he wrote alongside the images. “This was more nerve racking than 500 miles at Talladega. P.S. She said yes.”

Keselowski and White share an 18-month-old daughter, Scarlett.

They haven’t announced a date for the wedding, but with NASCAR season a few weeks away, the couple has some time to sort out the details.

This is definitely a win for the NASCAR champ!