Music Couple Divorcing After 11-Year Marriage

Looks like Keith Urban isn’t the only international music star ending a long-term marriage.

News recently broke that music stars Lyn and ISU have split after 11 years of marriage. The pop singer and the M.C the Max rockstar, who is also identified as Lee Soo, have publicly claimed there is no one at fault in the split as it was an “amicable agreement” to end their relationship.

The pair’s agency, 325E&C, sent out a statement to media outlets like iMBC to confirm the divorce.

“Lyn and Lee Soo have agreed to go their separate ways after sufficient conversation and mutual respect, and are currently finalizing their divorce proceedings,” the statement read, per a Google Translation. “It was not due to fault on their part, and it was a decision reached through amicable agreement. Although their legal relationship has been resolved, they will continue to support each other from their respective positions and their relationship as musical colleagues will continue.”

Lyn is a beloved vocalist in South Korea, best known for her songs from hit TV shows. Some of her most popular tracks include “My Destiny” (from My Love From the Star), “LOVE” (from Are You Human?),”With You” (from Descendants of the Sun) and “Back in Time” (from Moon Embracing the Sun).

ISU is a controversial figure in the rock music world. While he’s known for performing with M.C the Max (formerly known as Moon Child), he once admitted to soliciting an underage sex worker, per allkpop. The musician admitted to solicitation but denied knowing the girl’s age. Prosecutors eventually handed down a suspended indictment in the case.