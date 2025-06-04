MTV Star Secretly Marries Mystery Man

Geordie Shore star Faith Mullen is a married woman!

The MTV star, 25, revealed in May that she is officially a “Mrs.” after she tied the knot with her mystery fiancé following their engagement late last year.

The bride shared the exciting news in a Friday, May 23 Instagram post showing her celebrating her marriage by raising a glass at Victors Restaurant in Newcastle, U.K.. She kept coy about the details in the caption, only revealing that she was “Celebrating Love. I legally became a Mrs today, Ceremony to come next week Xx.”

News of their nuptials were met with congratulatory messages from Mullen’s followers, one person commenting, “Congratulations!! You look beautiful,” as somebody else said, “Congratulations to you both x.”

Mullen exchanged vows with her mystery man just five months after revealing their engagement in December 2024. At the time, the reality TV star shared a gallery of images from the romantic proposal, which included a candlelit path leading to a lit Christmas tree and a stunning engagement ring, as she shared with fans that she was “getting my fairytale ending. ‘And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony’ ~Colossians 3:14.”

Although Mullen did not reveal who the man in her life was, she did share a photo of herself and her now-husband embracing after she said “yes,” though she kept his face discreetly hidden.

In the months since the engagement, Mullen has continued to keep her husband’s identity a secret, but she gave a few glimpses into the leadup to her wedding. In a January post, she shared a video of herself trying on wedding dresses, and just prior to tying the knot, she shared a glimpse at her bachelorette party, hinting at her husband with the caption, “Same Cowboy forever.” Following their marriage, she returned to Instagram Monday to share a gallery of images from their honeymoon, captioning the post, “Honeymooning” alongside a red heart emoji.

Reality TV fans will recognize Mullen from her time on Geordie Shore, the popular British reality series that serves as a UK counterpart to Jersey Shore and follows a group of young people from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne. Mullen appeared on the show for just a single season beginning in 2018, but later returned for the 10-year reunion.