Motley Crue Bassist Nikki Six Expecting 5th Child

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is expecting his first child with wife Courtney Bingham and his fifth child overall.

The couple confirmed the exciting news in a statement to PEOPLE. The little one on the way will join Crue’s four other children – Decker Nilsson, 23, Storm Brieann, 24, and Gunner Nicholas, 27, whom he shares with his first wife, Brandi Brandt; and Frankie-Jean Mary, 18, whom he shares with his second wife, Donna D’Errico.

“What a great way to start off 2019 for Courtney and me,” Crue told the outlet. “I am so excited knowing that I’m not going to be touring during the pregnancy, which makes it even more special.”

“My wife is going to make the most amazing mom ever and our whole family is beyond excited,” he added.

“We have been talking about having a baby since we met and were married almost five years ago,” Bingham said. “It’s definitely been on my mind every day. After turning 30, baby fever kicked in big time but we wanted to wait until the perfect time. We are beyond thrilled to be bringing a little Sixx into the world and I know we will make amazing parents together.”

The little one on the way is making their way into the world despite that Sixx previously had a vasectomy. The couple did not say whether Sixx reversed his vasectomy or if the procedure was not reversed, how they conceived.

Sixx and Bingham tied the knot in March of 2014 at Greystone Mansion in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends after having become engaged just two years into their courtship. Sixx had dropped to one knee while they were vacationing in St. Bart’s.

“They couldn’t say “I do’ fast enough,” a source told the outlet following their marriage, adding that they “wed in a very sweet, religious-based ceremony.”

Sixx is not the only band member expecting a baby. Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne announced in November that he and fiancée Katy Weaver are expecting their first child together, a baby boy. After making the formal announcement on stage during a concert, both Coyne and his fiancée announced the news on social media.

The couple found out that they were expecting during the same trip to Hawaii in which Coyne proposed. In her announcement, Weaver explained that she had taken a pregnancy test on the “morning we flew to Hawaii” and that after thinking the positive sign was wrong, she “took about 700 more tests.”

Baby boy Coyne is due on May 29.