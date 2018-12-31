Flaming Lips Singer Wayne Coyne Expecting Child With Fiancee Katy Weaver

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne and his fiancée Katy Weaver are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who became engaged in September, took to Instagram in November to announce that they expecting a baby boy, their first child together, formally announcing the news to fans during on stage during a concert.

Weaver also shared a gallery of images, including an ultrasound photo of her baby and her first purchase for the little one: a pair of rainbow shoes.

“well….. this is us finding out we’re having a baby BOY,” Weaver captioned the announcement. “Swipe right to see how it began…. On the morning we flew to Hawaii, I took a test.. and it said yes!! (Wayne has already bought a ring to propose in Hawaii, so it was a BIG trip for us!) I thought the test could be wrong, so I took about 700 more tests… and then saw a couple ultrasounds (see Wayne’s drawing of the ultrasound looking like a baby on a bicycle) … and now we’ve found out it’s a BOY… so, it’s getting REAL!! We are sOo excited! Due May 29.”

Coyne also shared the news on his own Instagram account, posting a photo of himself and Weaver, who is holding two pregnancy tests.

“this is the first moment we found out we are having a baby… ha,” Coyne wrote. “Here we go!”

News of their pregnancy did not come as much of a surprise to fans, who have been speculating for months that there was a little one on the way for the couple, who began dating in 2012. Rumors of a possible pregnancy initially began circulating after Weaver was spotted shopping for baby clothes with Miley Cyrus in Los Angeles.

Just weeks later, the couple’s friend, Paige Channell, implied that their family was about to expand from two to three when she shared a photo from their Halloween and engagement celebration.

“Too much fun celebrating both Halloween and @katyweaver & @waynecoyne5 engagement party,” she wrote. “So so happy for you two.. or I guess I should say 3!”

The pregnancy news follows the September announcement that the couple had become engaged. Wayne popped the question during their trip to Hawaii, later making the announcement on social media.