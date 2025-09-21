Morning Show Favorite Reveals She’s Married and Pregnant

A morning show favorite dropped a double whammy about her personal life.

This Morning’s Poppy O’Toole shared on the ITV series that she’s married.

Videos by PopCulture.com

O’Toole, 32, who regularly appears on the program to show off her cooking skills, flashed her engagement ring to viewers as she was all smiles. “From the dance floor to the kitchen table, newly-married potato queen, Poppy O’Toole!” said presenter Dermot O’Leary. O’Toole was on the show to highlight her smashed potato salad recipe, but that wasn’t all that she highlighted.

Via Daily Mail, as she talked about her cooking, O’Leary congratulated her on her marriage, and she was as happy as ever. O’Toole also shared photos from the big day on Instagram, and not surprisingly, there were some tears involved. She and husband, Tom Shattock, had apparently known each other for 16 years, as Shattock shared on Instagram alongside a photo from their wedding and a photo from when they were teenagers. The wait was certainly worth it.

That’s not all. The newlyweds shared a video to Instagram on Aug. 23 to address their wedding from a few months ago and the quick six-week turnout, addressing questions asking about when they would add a new member to their family. With O’Toole sporting a very obvious baby bump, she and Shattock announced that they got a new puppy and cheekily confirmed with each other that that was all the news they had. She did confirm her pregnancy in the caption, in case anyone had any doubts.

O’Toole has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy journey, sharing a carousel of photos earlier this month from her summer alongside the caption, “the summer i turned pretty… pregnant…” She not only showed off her old and new fur babies and her new husband, but she also showed off her growing bump while she’s been doing a lot of traveling.

It’s unknown when Baby Shattock-O’Toole will arrive, but Poppy O’Toole seems to be doing pretty well amidst these big life changes. And she is continuing to keep focused on her career, as the Michelin-trained chef frequently appears on Saturday Kitchen on the BBC. It’s an exciting time for her and her husband, and there is no telling what will be in store for them or what kind of cooking skills the baby will inherit.