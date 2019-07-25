‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland’s Fiance Wells Adams Is Reportedly ‘Exactly What She Needs’

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams‘ relationship has unfolded publicly from its start in 2017. The Modern Family star and the Bachelor in Paradise personality celebrated their engagement over July 4th weekend in Fiji, nearly two years since they first began exchanging flirty messages on social media.

“Wells is like a breath of fresh air for Sarah,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s a good person from a good family. And they balance each other out.”

The insider added that the 28-year-old actress had been looking for someone like Hyland for a very long time. “She has been through so much in her life, from her health, to relationships that didn’t work out,” the source continued. “Wells is exactly what she needs.”

Throughout their relationship, the reality television star has been a source of support for Hyland as she battles her public health struggles, including two kidney transplants and multiple hospitalizations stemming from her kidney dysplasia and other medical conditions.

“They had their first date just days before her second kidney surgery, and he never faltered,” the insider revealed. “Then, when she had another hospital stint [in June], he left the set of Paradise to be by her side. He is 100 percent there for her.”

Hyland herself has opened up about Adams being by her side through some of her most challenging moments.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” Hyland told SELF last year. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”

The couple broke the news of their engagement on Instagram earlier this month.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland wrote alongside a series of photos of Adams’ proposal. She also shared another photo of the couple, excitedly adding in the caption, “My fiancé… my FIANCÉ…. MYYYY FIAAANCÉÉÉÉÉ!!!!!”

Adams also shared a video of the proposal. “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever,” he wrote in the caption, quoting “I Like to Be With You When I’m With You” by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.

The couple has also developed a reputation for defending each other against trolls on social media. Hyland made headlines after the engagement after she called out a follower for calling her “obnoxious” for showing off her massive ring.

“[Oh my God]! I AM going for the most obnoxious!!!!! How’d you know??” Hyland replied to the upset fan.