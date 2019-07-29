‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Admits ‘Stalking’ Social Media for Wedding Ideas After Engagement Announcement

Sarah Hyland recently became engaged to former Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star Wells Adams, and she’s already on the hunt for wedding day inspiration!

“While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we’re at, I’m totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress,” the Modern Family actress admitted in a series of videos she shared to her Instagram story.

The soon-to-be newlyweds took to social media right after their special moment, revealing and inside peek to their romantic day taken place on a beautiful beach in Fiji over the July 4th weekend.

“The can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland wrote along with her sweet engagement photo, shortly before adding another picture, titling it, “My fiancé… my FIANCÉ…. MY FIAAANCÉÉÉÉÉ!!!!!!”

Adams put a mega-carat oval diamond on Hyland’s finger as an engagement ring made my Lorraine Schwartz.

The pair started dating in 2017 and since then, Hyland has been candid with fans on how much she appreciates her fiancé, with one source close to the couple calling him “a breath of fresh air” for the 28-year-old.

“Wells is like a breath of fresh air for Sarah,” the source said. “He’s a good person from a good family. And they balance each other out.”

During the early parts of their relationship, it all started on social media when the two started exchanging flirtatious messages.

“She’s been through so much in her life, from her health, to relationships that didn’t work out,” the sources added. “Wells is exactly what she needs.”

Hyland has been open about her struggles regarding her health, admitting that Adams has been such a great support for her during and after her two kidney transplants along with multiple hospitalizations stemming from her kidney dysplasia, on top of a slew of other health concerns.

“They had their first date just days before her second kidney surgery, and he never faltered,” the insider revealed. “Then, when she had another hospital stint [in June], he left the set of Paradise to be by her side. He is 100 percent there for her.”

Hyland herself opened up saying, “He’s seen me at my worst. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”

The two have not revealed an “I do” date just yet, but fans can probably expect one sooner rather than later.